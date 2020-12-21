Elliot Page Gives Thanks to Fans for ‘Love and Support’

ELLIOT PAGE gives thanks to fans for the ‘love and support’ that he has received since he publicly came out as transgender on social media earlier in December.

Elliot, aged 33, is best known for roles including Juno, Kitty in the X-Men movies and The Umbrella Academy. He posted on Instagram, and said, “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift.”

“Stay safe. Be there for each other.”

He also named the @transanta account, for secret Santa donations to young trans people and the @translifeline account, a support number. Elliot finished the post and said, “See you in 2021 Xoxo Elliot”.

The post gained more than 1 million likes in around twelve hours and had comments from celebrities such as Jennifer Garner, actress and Janelle Monae, singer.

Elliot had previously come out as transgender on social media and said, “I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

