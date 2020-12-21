Motorcycle Toy Run Joined by Mayor of Zaragoza

THIS year’s motorcycle toy run organised by the Red Cross and motorcycle group Wow Rides, was joined by the Mayor of Zaragoza, in Aragon.

Motorcycle Toy Runs are a wonderful site around the world, when bikers get together and donate and deliver Christmas toys for underprivileged children, all on motorcycles. Many dress for the events as Santa and decorate their bikes.

Jorge Azcón, mayor of Zaragoza expressed that even in this difficult year, people must keep the Christmas spirit alive. The event was also joined by María Navarro government spokesperson, who attended dressed as Santa and spoke about how the ride provides toys to “children who need them”.

