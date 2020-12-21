Eddie Izzard Commended by Viewers after Requesting ‘She’ Pronouns

Eddie Izzard has been commended by viewers after requesting ‘she’ pronouns on air during the Sky Arts, Portrait Artist of The Year show.

During her latest appearance on the show on Thursday, the stand-up comedian requested that both contestants and host Stephen Mangan, address her with ‘her’ or ‘she’. Thursday’s show had contestants working on portraits of the 58 year old, that has appeared in movies such as Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen. Izzard also spoke about being gender fluid and was commended by viewers.

Viewers took to Twitter and one fan said, “Eddie Izzard was a beacon of hope for me for YEARS and over the years as I worked out my queerness, her visible queerness was safe, welcoming and wonderful. I hope she has a lovely Christmas, and that 2021 brings her much much joy.”

Another fan tweeted their support and said, “I believe @eddieizzard is the best stand up comedian, and I’m happy that she can be who she wants to be. And I’m saying this publicly to let you all know that if you need me to change the pronouns I use for you, I will gladly support you.”

