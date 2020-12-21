Police Hunting Machete Attack Gang after Lone Teenager Attacked

POLICE are hunting a machete attack gang after a lone teenager was attacked in Aston.

The horrifying attack of a 16-year-old boy occurred on Friday night in Aston, Birmingham. The boy was attacked in the park on Nelson Road by a gang of possibly 10, armed with machetes. The boy has received life altering injuries after being hit multiple times in the face and head by machetes wielded by the group.

A Police statement issued earlier by the West Midlands Police said, “We are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was attacked with a machete in a park off Nelson Road, Aston, at about 6.20pm yesterday (Friday, 18 December).

“It is understood the attack involved about five to 10 youths and the boy suffered injuries to his head and face, which are thought to be life-changing.”

Police have increased patrols of the area and are actively looking for the gang. Any information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers or directly to the police referencing the number 20BW/315459U/20.

