Almeria Spectacular Food Fair ‘Sabores Almeria’ Finishes

Almeria’s spectacular food fair ‘Sabores Almeria’ finishes after three days, in Rambla Federico García Lorca in Almeria City.

The aim was to showcase the fabulous food products that are made in Almeria and help boost the economies of local municipalities.

‘Sabores Almería’ was promoted by the Almeria City Council and the Provincial Council. Visitors over the three days got to taste and buy products from 30 companies where all the produce was made 100 per cent in Almeria.

Many of the companies come from municipalities that are small and the fair helps boost employment by introducing visitors to their products. It is also hoped that many of the purchases will be shared over the Christmas period and more people will get to enjoy the local delicacies such as meats, cheeses, honey and wines.

