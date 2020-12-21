90,000 Spaniards, who are complaining about a lack of information, could be stranded in London if flights back to Spain get banned.

-- Advertisement --



The new strain of coronavirus detected in the United Kingdom has caused a revolution in the European Union and the new confinement harms the Spanish people who live there because they do not know if they will return home for Christmas.

Around 90,000 Spaniards who currently reside in London are complaining that they do not have any information from the British government. They are “desperate” because they do not know if they will be able to fly.

If the Spanish residents are finally not allowed to return, in addition to spending the holidays away from their loved ones, they will lose the money for a PCR test that they recognise is “three times more expensive than the return flight”.

On Sunday, December 20, the UK Secretary of State for Health and Welfare, Matthew Hancock, confirmed during a press conference that the new mutation of the coronavirus is “out of control” despite efforts to try and contain the outbreak.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “90,000 Spaniards could be stranded in London if flights get banned”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.