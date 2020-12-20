UK flights still arrive in Malaga

Even with the current situation of tighter controls and more restrictive “tiers” UK passengers are still flying as Monday, December 21 welcomes even more passengers from the UK.

Flights from the UK are still landing in Malaga airport with 7 arriving tonight Sunday, December 20 and another 11 flights tomorrow Monday, December 21, but after that its anyone’s guess as to whether UK flights bound for Malaga will be allowed.

With the current conditions and the new COVID strain now in the UK and Italy, it’s tough to say who will be travelling anywhere.

This Christmas could be the largest lockdown yet if COVID -19 figures continue to rise.

Extra vigilance and staying strictly in your bubble are the key phrases used when talking about how to stay safe.

The UK holds its breath as it hopes the new measure s whilst strict eventually lead to control of the pandemic.

