Swiss Approve Vaccine ahead of Europe

Switzerland has given the go-ahead to the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines ahead of Europe.

The Swiss authorities and “Swissmedic” officials have now approved both vaccines for immediate use in their country and can begin vaccination immediately.

This decision is ahead of other countries in Europe which expect to administer the vaccine at a later date around December 27.

According to the Swiss officials “Swissmedic,” the vaccine has proved to be 94.5 per cent effective, and any side effects are comparable to the seasonal flu vaccine.

A second dose is to be administered at least 21 days after the first for maximum efficiency, and it’s after this dose that vaccine efficiency was measured.

Pfizer has claimed that it foresees 1.3 billion doses administered by the end of 2021.

