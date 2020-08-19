Austria and Switzerland impose restrictions on travellers from the Balearics

Austria and Switzerland have imposed new restrictions on travellers entering the countries from the Balearics due to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases.

IN the case of Austria, travellers from Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera will have to present a negative test result for the virus carried out no more than 72 hours before. Otherwise they will have to self-isolate until they get tested, which should be within 48 hours.

The Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz explained at a press conference on Tuesday that the inclusion of the archipelago in the measures already applying to the Spanish mainland since August 10 will come into force next Monday, August 24.

The measures in relation to travellers entering Swiss territory from the Balearics, also announced on Tuesday, are stricter than Austria’s.

A 10-day quarantine is obligatory even with the presentation of a negative PCR test result, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said.

The Swiss and Austrian decisions come just days after both Germany and the Netherlands issued warnings against all but non-essential travel to the Balearics.

In the wake of the announcement from Germany, Mallorca’s biggest source of tourists, the Balearic government tweeted that it was working with all the region’s tourist markets on reinforcing safety on the islands and on and recovering safe travel corridors as soon as possible.