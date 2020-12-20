STRICTLY Fans Complain The Show Is Fixed As Oti’s Sister Is A Judge on the show, and Oti won last year as well



The gloss of 55-year-old Bill Bailey’s amazing ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ win, becoming the oldest celebrity to win the show, has been slightly dulled by fans of the show cruelly taking to Twitter to say the result was a fix, as his professional dance partner, Oti Mabuse’s sister Motsi, is one of the judges, and that Oti was also the winner of the last series, partnering Kelvin Fletcher, the Emmerdale star.

Bill was the bookmaker’s firm favourite to win, but fans are still complaining about the result, saying Motsi was biased to her sister, something Motsi always denied in the past, saying she remains neutral when scoring the dance partners of her sister.

One fan tweeted, “so do you wanna tell me how oti has won for the second year IN A ROW ??? when maisie & gorka or harvey & janette where so much better ??? but then again i guess her sisters a judge so are we surprised lmao #Strictly “, while another tweeted, “petition for motsi to be removed from the judges panel as shes the sister of one of the professionals. it’s literally not fair on the rest of the contestants at all. those results were rigged asf. #Strictly “.

Others wrote, “Are you having a laugh!! Bill is better dancer than the other 3???? I’m never going to vote again. It’s a fix and conning you out of money #Strictly”, and another commented, “unless they tell us the voting percentages, it’s a f**king fix. if you haven’t got anything to hide then show us, we spend good money to vote throughout the series and it’s the least you can do. #Strictly “.

An angry fan tweeted, “biggest f**king fix i’ve ever seen , funny how the person with a sister on the panel wins for the second time in a row ??? i’m not f**king having that #StrictlyFinal#Strictly#StrictlyComeDancing “.

