Bill Bailey Crowned Winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse win Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

The winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2020 has finally been crowned. After what was considered by many to be one of the closest races in years, comedian Bill Bailey and his professional partner, Oti Mabuse, were named the recipients of this year’s Glitterball trophy. The 55-year-old shared his triumph with partner Oti Mabuse, the first Strictly dancer to win for two years in a row.

Presenter and singer HRVY, EastEnders star Maisie Smith and Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing were the other finalists. Bailey became a firm fan favourite during his time on the show, particularly after his and Oti’s dance to Rapper’s Delight by The Sugarhill Gang, which went viral earlier in the series.

Bailey, who is known for his appearances on BBC panel show Mock the Week and Channel 4 sitcom Black Books, surprised viewers to become one of this year’s series early favourites. He was one of the only contestants to completely avoid being in the dreaded dance-offs.