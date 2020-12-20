Spain Calls for Shared EU Response to UK Covid Mutation

THE SPANISH government has called for a shared European response to the UK mutation of Covid-19 as countries across the continent close their borders to Britain.

-- Advertisement --



The government say they have sent letters to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as well as Charles Michel, the leader of the European Council. Madrid has expressed its deep concerns about the recent British mutation of Covid-19, which has already seen many European countries close their borders to the UK.

“The Spanish government expects a prompt reply from the European institution, but warns that in the case of its absence we will be acting in the interest and for the protection of Spanish citizens”, said a government statement.

“The goal is to protect the rights of EU citizens in a coordinated matter, avoiding unilateralism”.

The statement comes as Boris Johnson imposes sweeping new lockdown measures across the UK, particularly in London, following a surge in cases and the discovery of a new and more infectious strain of Covid-19.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain Call for Shared EU Response to UK Covid Mutation”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.