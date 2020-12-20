MUTANT strain of coronavirus causes a huge rise in UK Covid numbers

Official figures reveal that the number of new Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday, December 20 is almost 95 per cent higher than last Sunday, with 35,928 cases reported today in comparison with 18,447 on the same day last week. In addition, more than double the number of people have died from coronavirus than last week.

-- Advertisement --



The news comes as a new, more contagious strain of Covid-19 was discovered in the UK called ‘VUI – 202012/01’, causing the government to plunge London and the South East back into Tier 4 lockdown. Moreover, several countries have placed a ban on flights from the UK amid fears of spreading the virus.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sophy Ridge on Sky News:

‘I just think everybody watching will feel this sense that we both feel of disappointment and that it is just so difficult ahead of Christmas, which everybody was really looking forward to after all the sacrifices that have been made.

‘But unfortunately this virus, the new strain, was out of control. We have got to get it under control and the way that we can do that, the only way you can do that, is by restricting social contact and essentially, especially in Tier 4 areas, everybody needs to behave as if they might well have the virus and that is the way that we can get it under control and keep people safe.’

_______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mutant Strain Causes Rise In UK Covid Numbers”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.