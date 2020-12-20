Britain’s Longest-Suffering Covid Patient Leaves Hospital after 222 days Stay

Britain’s Longest-Suffering Covid Patient Leaves Hospital for Christmas after a 222 days Stay.

Britain’s longest-suffering Covid patient has more reason than many to celebrate Christmas after his family begged doctors NOT to switch off his life support machine. After spending an incredible 222 days in the hospital, Ali Sakallioglu, 57, was told to say his last goodbyes to his kids three times! However, they refused to let him die – instead urging doctors to turn him over onto his stomach in a last-ditch attempt to save his life.

Grandfather Ali, who came out of the hospital last month, said: “I was given zero chance of survival so it feels like a miracle to be able to celebrate Christmas. On three different occasions, they phoned my daughter and told her to get everyone down because I wasn’t going to make it. I can’t wait for Christmas – I have to be careful as I want to be here next Christmas.”

His daughter Jay Stone said: “It was just so sudden, one day he was in home, then in an ambulance, then the next it was a heart attack. then a medically induced coma, things just spiralled out of control and deteriorated so fast I didn’t have time to catch my breath.”

Despite his heroic recovery, Mr Sakallioglu insists he is not a hero. “The real heroes are the nurses, the doctors, who are out there doing magnificent work. Without them, we wouldn’t have survived.”

