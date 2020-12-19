WHO Investigators Will Travel to China in Early January to Probe Virus Origin

WHO Investigators Will Travel to China in Early January to Probe the Origin of the Virus.

World Health Organization (WHO) officials said that an international team led by the U.N. agency would be going to China in the first week of January to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. WHO’s top emergency expert, Mike Ryan, said international experts would go to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first cases of COVID-19 were reported from last December.

Ryan told a news conference: “We still don’t have a take-off date because we are working on the logistics around visas and flights. We do expect the team to be going there in the first week of January. There will be quarantine arrangements. The team will visit Wuhan, that’s the purpose of the mission. The point of the mission is to go to the original point at which human cases were detected. They’ll fully expect to do that.”

