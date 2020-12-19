Spanish Hotel Industry Threatens State With Lawsuits

SPANISH hotel industry threatens the state with thousands of lawsuits

The hospitality sector in Spain has finally had enough, with an estimated 85,000 establishments already gone under, representing a third of the total number of bars and restaurants that were open for business before the coronavirus pandemic. President of Hostelería de España, José Luis Yzuel, told ABC that thousands of lawsuits will be brought against the Spanish government.

“Hundreds of thousands of businesses will claim against the state. And we are going to create tools so that no one is left unclaimed,” Yzuel to ABC. The president of the employer’s association encourages anyone who has had to close down to “claim the administration. We cannot pay for the festival ourselves”.

According to the most recent figures from the sector, end of year data shows that turnover in 2020 fell by €67million with 670,000 jobs at risk in the industry, and 226,000 working in the food and drinks sector were on ERTE at the end of November.

