Hotels In Alicante Won’t Exceed 40 Per Cent This Christmas

HOTEL occupancy in Spain’s Alicante has hit an all-time low and won’t exceed 40 per cent this Christmas

Hotels in Alicante are only expected to be around 40 per cent occupied this Christmas season, something which the Provisional Association of Hoteliers (APHA) believe is due to the excessive precautionary measures extended by the government, which are off-putting for last-minute reservations.

President of the APHA, Victoria Puche, added that the perimeter closures of the Valencian Community also limits the number of tourists from elsewhere in Spain who can travel to the area, which is one of the main income generators at this time of year.

It’s not all bad news, however, as Puche added that the sector in Alicante is holding up well despite the challenges, in no small part due to local clients who are continuing to book mini-breaks. Moreover, she said that some of the major tour operators are starting to consider Alicante as an important destination for 2021.

