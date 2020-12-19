Religious Leaders Call For Ban On LGBT+ Conversion Therapy

RELIGIOUS leaders call for ban on ‘abhorrent’ LGBT+ conversion therapy

Churches around the world have united in their fight against the global practice of ‘conversion therapy’ – a series of psychological and physical treatments aimed to ‘cure’ LGBT+ people and lead them back to heterosexuality. Over three hundred religious leaders met in December and signed a statement demanding a global ban on conversion therapy.

“We recognize with sadness that certain religious teachings have often, throughout the ages, caused and continue to cause deep pain and offense to those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex,” said one member of the clergy, as reported by DW.

Germany is one of only five countries in the world to have already banned the practice on minors, but the 370 signatories hope that the movement can go global.

“We can be confident that the new law has created a lot of uncertainty among those who offer these ‘therapies.’ But no one knows for sure if there is actually less going on in Germany,” Markus Ulrich, spokesman for the Lesbian and Gay Federation in Germany (LSVD) explained.

