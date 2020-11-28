Elton John Accepts British LGBT award

ELTON John is ‘gay and proud’ as he accepts the British LGBT award



Sir Elton John, 73, was applauded for his moving and candid speech as he and his husband, David Furnish, 58, accepted the global impact award at the British LGBT Awards. The musical legend accepted the accolade digitally from the home he shares with Furnish due to Covid-19 restrictions.

He said: “This has been an unprecedented year and we know that some of the hardest-hit individuals and communities are those in the LGBT community.

“You’re isolated, living in fear or living with violence because of who they are and who they love, and this is unimaginably tough.”

He added: “We believe more than anything that you deserve the right to choose who you love and to love yourself for who you are, no matter where you are in the world.”

Sir Elton concluded: “Thank you so much for tonight’s recognition and honour and we promise that we won’t stop. Say it loud, I’m gay and I’m proud.”

Furnish added: “We are proud to be working right here at home in the UK for this community as well as in over 25 countries around the world.

