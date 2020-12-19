Millions see Christmas bubbles scrapped and new Tier 4 Covid restrictions

Millions of people in large parts of the southeast of England will see their Christmas bubbles cancelled and new Tier 4 level restrictions.

THE Tier 4 lockdown will come into force in most of the southeast, including London, tomorrow (Sunday, December 19) amid fears over a new strain of coronavirus.

This will mean millions of people will no longer be able to mix with other households over the festive period.

Social mixing will be limited to meeting one person in an open public space, and a stay-at-home order will be issued to residents in tier four, with those travelling to work or for education exempt.

The two-week restrictions will also mean all non-essential retail will have to close, along with hairdressers, nail bars, indoor gyms and leisure facilities.

And in a blow to the rest of the country, the previous five-day easing of restrictions will be limited to Christmas Day only.

At a Downing Street news conference this afternoon (Saturday, December 19), PM Boris Johnson said that it is “with a heavy heart” that “we cannot continue with Christmas as planned”.

