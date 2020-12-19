Millions see Christmas bubbles scrapped and new Tier 4 Covid restrictions

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Millions see Christmas bubbles scrapped and new Tier 4 Covid restrictions

Millions of people in large parts of the southeast of England will see their Christmas bubbles cancelled and new Tier 4 level restrictions.

THE Tier 4 lockdown will come into force in most of the southeast, including London, tomorrow (Sunday, December 19) amid fears over a new strain of coronavirus.

-- Advertisement --

This will mean millions of people will no longer be able to mix with other households over the festive period.

Social mixing will be limited to meeting one person in an open public space, and a stay-at-home order will be issued to residents in tier four, with those travelling to work or for education exempt.


The two-week restrictions will also mean all non-essential retail will have to close, along with hairdressers, nail bars, indoor gyms and leisure facilities.

And in a blow to the rest of the country, the previous five-day easing of restrictions will be limited to Christmas Day only.


At a Downing Street news conference this afternoon (Saturday, December 19), PM Boris Johnson said that it is “with a heavy heart” that “we cannot continue with Christmas as planned”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Millions see Christmas bubbles scrapped with new Tier 4 Covid restrictions”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous article20-year-old expat allegedly slit mum’s throat with a kitchen knife
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here