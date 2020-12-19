BORIS Johnson will address the nation today after crisis talks regarding the new Covid strain and potential travel bans

Boris Johnson is expected to hold a press conference sometime this afternoon, Saturday 19, following crisis talks with fellow ministers about how to control the new ‘highly contagious’ strain of Covid-19 which is sweeping through London and parts of the South East, sparking fears of a pre-Christmas lockdown to contain the spread.

-- Advertisement --



England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said: “As announced on Monday, the UK has identified a new variant of Covid-19 through Public Health England’s genomic surveillance.

“As a result of the rapid spread of the new variant, preliminary modelling data and rapidly rising incidence rates in the South East, the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) now consider that the new strain can spread more quickly.”

The Prime Minister is now said to be seriously considering a travel ban to ‘cut off’ London and the South East to contain the spread of the mutant strain.

Professor Sir Mark Walport, a member of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said:

“Scientists are working extremely hard to work out what is going on. But it does definitely seem possible that this transmits more easily. It will make the social-distancing even more critical.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Boris Johnson Will Address The Nation TODAY After Crisis Talks”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.