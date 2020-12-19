Macron in “Stable” Condition Following Positive Covid Test

FRENCH President Emmanuel Macron is in a “stable” condition despite still displaying Covid symptoms according to an Elysee Palace statement.

The President is reportedly in a stable condition with examinations giving promising results of a full recovery, according to the Elysee Palace. Quoting the chief doctor of the Presidency, Jean-Christophe Perrochan, the statement said “The medical condition of the President is stable compared with Friday”.

It added that Macron is “still presenting the same symptoms of the Covid-19 illness (fatigue, coughing stiffness)”, but that his condition hasn’t stopped him from carrying out his duties in isolation at an official state residence just outside Paris.

The President addressed France through a social media video recorded while in isolation, in which he urged the public that “we have to be vigilant as the virus is gaining strength again”. This comes as France passed the bleak milestone on Friday of 60,000 Covid related deaths, while cases continue to rise across the country.

Like other European authorities, the French government is currently concerned that a spike in social activity during the Christmas season could lead to a surge in cases.

