Coronavirus Cases in India Pass the 10 Million Barrier

Coronavirus Cases in India Pass the Gruesome 10 Million Barrier.

India reported about 25,000 new cases just in the last 24 hours and the country now matches the US in infection rates. The country surged past 10 million coronavirus cases on Saturday, official data showed, the second-highest in the world. Total cases were 10.0 million, up just more than 25,000 in 24 hours, with 9.6 million recoveries and 145,136 deaths, according to the health ministry.

Back in September, the vast nation of 1.3 billion people had been recording daily new cases of almost 100,000 and looked on track to surpass the United States as the worst-hit country. The outbreak has now accelerated in the US and appears to have lost some of its momentum in India. This is despite the country being home to some of the most crowded cities on the planet.

The United States, with a population a quarter the size of India’s, has been reporting upwards of 200,000 new cases daily in recent weeks, 10 times as many as India. India’s fatality rate is also considerably lower- almost less than half that of the US.

