WATCH – US Vice President Received Vaccine On Live TV

WATCH – US Vice President Mike Pence received the Pfizer vaccine live on TV

US Vice President Mike Pence has kept his word and become the first world leader to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine live on air on Friday, December 18. Pence’s wife, Karen, and US Surgeon General Jerome Adams also took the jab at the event held in the White House.

‘I didn’t feel a thing,” Pence remarked after getting the shot. “Karen and I were more than happy to step out to take this safe and effective coronavirus vaccine that we have produced for the American people.”

This is the first of two jabs they will have to receive, with a booster required in a three weeks to complete the inoculation process.

President-elect Joe Biden has also said he would receive the vaccine “sooner rather than later,” adding that he didn’t want to “get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take.”

