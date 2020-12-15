DR FAUCI Says Joe Biden Should Get The Covid-19 Vaccine to encourage the American people to get vaccinated



Dr Anthony Fauci stated today (Tuesday), that president-elect, Joe Biden, should get the coronavirus vaccination, as soon as possible, as a security precaution, as the first Pfizer and BioNTech doses were rolled out yesterday (Monday), with high profile people among the first in the queue, as a second vaccine from Moderna is still undergoing final tests, and awaits approval, hopefully by the end of this week, from the Food and Drug Administration.

-- Advertisement --



Health officials and senior politicians have all been vocal in offering to be among the first to take the vaccine, with Dr Fuaci telling ABC yesterday, about Joe Biden, “We want him fully protected as he enters the presidency in January”, adding that Mike Pence and Donald Trump should also get vaccinated, but that Trump should have antibodies after he recovered from the virus back in October.

Cases of the virus are still surging across the country, with The Johns Hopkins University reporting 193,454 new cases, and 1,311 deaths, and the total number of deaths now passing the 300,000 mark, so it is seen as a way of encouraging the American public to get vaccinated if they see the president himself being injected.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “FOURTEEN cars burn in different streets of Fuengirola”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.