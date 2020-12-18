Spiderman scales Malaga hospital

A visit from a superhero close to Christmas is always going to be special.

Spiderman visited Malaga university hospital on Friday 18 December, especially the children’s unit and he scaled down the building and visited, inside restrictions permitting.

Many children could see “spiderman” alias Malaga police officer, Eduardo Balboa, abseiling the building past windows and recreating his “spidey” pose for the youngsters as well as some older fans!

Any kind of hospital stay is difficult for both children and parents but, its the efforts of the few that choose to make it special, also much more bearable.

Well done Spiderman for making it an extraordinary day for the little superheroes at Malaga hospital a Speedy spidey recovery and happy Christmas to them all.

