Malaga Hospital Is Now Free Of Coronavirus Patients

The Hospital Clinico Universitario Virgen de la Victoria in Malaga is free of patients hospitalized for Covid-19 for the first time since the beginning of March when the facility began to attend the first patients in the province affected by the virus.

Despite the good news, the hospital will remain active and keep its services for the care of patients with suspected or confirmed coronavirus infections fully operational, with all the safety measures established by the health authorities in the area.

The Andalusian Regional Government has stated in a press release that the hospital recorded its highest peak in Covid patients in the last week of March and the first week of April, with a total of 320 people admitted for the virus.

During the pandemic, the hospital implemented up to eight different contingency plans to meet care needs, providing separate spaces for Emergency, Hospitalization, and Critical Care, in addition to a surgical area with an operating room equipped to meet the surgical needs that may arise in coronavirus patients.

The Clinico hospital also has a multidisciplinary unit made up of intensive care, anesthesia, and resuscitation, internal medicine, infectious diseases, pneumology, emergency medicine, surgical block, preventive medicine, radiology, rehabilitation, and microbiology, as well as, social work and mental health. The joint and coordinated work, they stressed, “has made it possible to respond to the comprehensive needs presented by these patients and their families”.