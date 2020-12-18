SPAIN could be at the beginning of a third wave, warns the Minister of Health

Speaking in an interview with Cataluña Radio on Friday morning, December 18, Spain’s Minister of Health, Salvador Illa once again urged citizens to be cautious this festive period to avoid further restrictions after Christmas. “We could be at the beginning of the third wave if the appropriate measures are not taken. It is necessary to react”, Illa said.

-- Advertisement --



The minister’s warning comes after he announced that Spain would begin vaccinating against coronavirus on December 17, and the country recorded 12,131 new Covid-19 infections. Mayor of Madrid José Luis Martínez-Almeida, whose region has the second worst accumulated incidence in Spain, echoed Illa’s message by saying on Friday that we are “facing a situation that cannot be further complicated. We must take action.”

The World Health Organisation has also issued a similar statement, saying “There is a difference between what the authorities allow you to do and what you should do. The safest thing now is to stay at home.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain At The Beginning Of Third Wave”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.