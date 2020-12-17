Guard for Vaccine in Spain

Spain has announced the Pfizer, and BioNtech Vaccines will be distributed and ready to administer by December 27 and 29 2020.

This will happen once the Vaccine receives Full Approval from the (EDA) European Medicines Agency.

THE expected number of vaccines is unknown in the first distribution. Still, they will reach 50 locations throughout Spain.

Those exact locations have not yet been made public knowledge, but from those points, they will be sent under police guard to vaccination centres.

It is the ministry of the interiors responsibility to ensure the security of the vaccines throughout Spain and to the health centre where it will be administered.

