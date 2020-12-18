Police Appeal for Witnesses in Rochdale Teenager Stabbing

GREAT MANCHESTER POLICE appeal for witnesses in a Rochdale teenager stabbing.

The stabbing occurred on Wednesday night on Tweedale Street in Greater Manchester. Emergency Services were called just after 7 pm as a man had been injured. The teenager is thought to have been stabbed and was taken to hospital by paramedics. His injuries are said to be serious and he is still in hospital.

Several police cars attended the scene, and police cordoned off an area from Castlemere Street to Boundary Street. They are hoping witnesses of the stabbing will come forward.

GMP’s Rochdale CID’s Detective Inspector David Crewe said, “This incident has left a teenager with serious injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment in hospital and our thoughts are with his family who are understandably worried.

“We want to bring those responsible to justice so we’re asking the public to come forward with any information that may be able to assist us”

Witnesses are asked to contact Crimestoppers or 0161 856 4668 stating log number 2231 of 16/12/20.

