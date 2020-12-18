Pub Offers Free Beer for Foodbank Donations

AS Christmas gets nearer a Newport pub offers free beer in return for foodbank donations.

Le Pub in Newport came up with the idea to share the Christmas spirit and prevent stock from being wasted. In exchange for two essential food items the pub will give customers their choice of beer, cider or larger, but only for takeaway.

A maximum of eight drinks each has been set and the food will be donated to Feed Newport CIC. Sam Dabb, manager of Le Pub said, “Every time there is a lockdown we have to throw away stock and it seems so wasteful,”

“We wanted to find a way to turn it into something that would help others this Christmas.

“We’ve disposed of around £3,000 of stock this year so far.”

Welsh restrictions at the moment mean that the hospitality sector has an enforced 6 pm closure, and when open are only permitted to sell alcohol in takeaway form. Donations are being accepted on December 19 from noon till 10 pm.

