PACIFIC ISLAND ‘Ghostship’ washes ashore full of cocaine, after potentially years floating across the Pacific Ocean.

It is thought that drug dealers had been forced to abandoned the ‘Ghostship’ in the Pacific Ocean and that ocean currents had caused it to gradually drift towards the islands, before washing up on the Ailuk Atoll.

The Atoll is extremely remote and only has a population of around 400 residents. The atoll is part of the Marshall Islands where there is a growing drug problem, as when drugs wash ashore the locals tend to sell them. Residents of Ailuk have been thanked for turning the ship over to the authorities.

Nearly 650kg of cocaine was recovered from a hidden compartment in the deck of the ship and it is suspected that the boat originated in South or Central America. All but two of the class A drugs bundles have been incinerated by police, the last two will be examined by the US Drug Enforcement Agency.

