ARKANSAS paramedic kills domestic abuser after being shot at while trying to treat abuser’s girlfriend.

Kevin Curl, aged 22, allegedly shot at two paramedics that were helping his girlfriend. Curl was suspected of domestic abuse and shot Joshua Godfrey, aged 35, John Spriggs, aged 21. They both sustained gunshot wounds to the abdomen, pelvis and chest.

-- Advertisement --



The incident occurred at on Wednesday morning at Pine Bluff, Arkansas, the home of Curl. Curl became aggressive as the paramedics were treating his 20-year-old girlfriend, that has not been named.

Curl fired three shots hitting the paramedics, and Spriggs says he acted in self-defence. Spriggs used his gun and fired at Curl, shooting him in the chest.

When Police officers attended the scene they found the Spriggs lying next to the ambulance and Godfrey inside it. Both the two paramedics and the alleged abuse victim where transferred to hospital. The status of the paramedics is not known at this time.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Paramedic Kills Domestic Abuser after being Shot”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.