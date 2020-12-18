Ministers Considering The Option Of Tougher ‘Tier 4’ Coronavirus Restrictions.

Millions of Brits could soon be living under new ‘tier four’ restrictions after Christmas now that ministers are reportedly currently considering a new crackdown. People in areas of England with higher infection rates may be ordered to ‘stay at home’ as the Government battles to keep coronavirus cases low following a five-day relaxation on restrictions through the festive period.

Schools could also be closed an extra week and non-essential shops shut amid concerns tier-three restrictions are not strong enough to control the virus. A Whitehall official said: ‘There is a case for going further than tier three and it is getting stronger. That could mean the closure of non-essential retail, and stay-at-home orders which would have to be actively considered in conversation with the local authority.’

