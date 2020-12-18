Hikers Compete in Andalusian Mountaineering Federation Competition

HIKERS competed in the latest Andalusian Mountaineering Federation competition held in Almocita.

The event was organised by the City Council and the Almocita Activa Sports Club amongst others, and saw 70 hikers compete in a gruelling 10-hour hike. The event had been adapted to ensure all COIVD-19 measures were followed.

16 clubs from Almeria entered with over 70 hikers tackling the near 40km route. The event started in Almocita and passed through the Sierra Nevada.

Francisco Garcia and Rafael Garrido won awards on an individual basis and for the clubs, CM Condor came first with CM Traparriscos in second place, and CM Ararat finishing in third place.

