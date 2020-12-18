POLICE warn of distraction technique car robberies during the Christmas season.

There are various techniques and the National Police are warning drivers to be aware. In a ‘s emaforazo’ that happened on Wednesday, the driver was approached by a person saying that there was a fault with the car, and that a nut had fallen off. As the driver left the vehicle to inspect the fault, a second person sneaked in the passenger side door.

-- Advertisement --



Thankfully a National Police Officer that was off duty saw the crime unfold and stepped in, and detained the person trying to steal from the car. One arrest was made.

Police are warning that as the number of people in the streets grow more of these crimes may happen.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police Warn of Distraction Technique Car Robberies”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.