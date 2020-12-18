Catalonia in Spain limits opening hours, capacity and mobility in a bid to stop the virus spreading further.

The president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, will announce today, Dec. 18, the new restrictions in Catalonia for Christmas due to the increase in infections in the region. Limitation of hours, capacity and mobility are among them. Aragonès has said that these new restrictions will be in force from December 21 to January 11, with some exceptions for holidays. “We cannot normalize the pandemic,”. The Valencian Community recently toughened the limitations for the Christmas festivities and will not allow the entry of relatives or friends into the region, except for those who are residents.

President of the Valencian Government, Ximo Puig Ximo Puig, has demanded that the autonomous communities “harmonize” the measures. The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, today asked again for caution in the face of Christmas in Catalunya Ràdio: “We can be at the beginning of the third wave if the appropriate measures are not taken. It is necessary to react ”.

Further details on the new measures will be published after the announcements.

