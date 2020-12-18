Brummies Needed for Peaky Blinders 2021 Filming

Peaky Blinders is set to start filming season six, and Brummies are needed. Casting is open now, so get your applications in.

The Birmingham based show is a major hit around the world, and many were disappointed when season six became delayed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The good news though is that the latest season is set to begin filming in Manchester soon.

Talent agency LB Casting Ltd took to Facebook to search for Brummies to appear in the show. The casting requirements may rule out hopeful stars though, as requirements are strict.

For men, no modern facial hair or beards are allowed, no modern haircuts or fades and you must be willing to shave if needed. Other requirements include not having a chest size over 44 inches.

The list for women is slightly shorter and requires no dyed hair or highlights, mid to shoulder length hair is a must and you must fit in a size 12 dress or under.

Casting is only open until Friday January 3 and applications can be made via email to apply@lbcastingltd.co.uk

