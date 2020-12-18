Man Jailed after Chasing Motorbike Thieves and Killing One

MAN jailed for 10 years after chasing motorbike thieves and killing one during a high-speed chase.

Mihai Dinisoae, originally from Romania was sentenced on Wednesday after previously being cleared of Murder. Dinisoae has been sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter for the death of Josh Molloy aged 28.

Molloy and another man had stolen Dinisoae’s motorbike from outside his house in Baldwin Avenue, Newcastle on May 5. Dinisoae then started a chase at high speeds in his Vauxhall Vectra, through the streets of Newcastle.

Dinisoae’s driving as witnessed by police on CCTV was erratic including him driving around roundabouts in the wrong direction. Dinisoae then rammed the motorcycle bringing an end to the chase.

Northumbria Police’s Detective Inspector Joanne Brooks, said, Dinisoae, “made no attempts to alert authorities of the theft and instead tried to chase down the two men himself to get his hands on his property,

“The footage demonstrates just how mindless the actions of Dinisoae were that morning and he has ultimately led to Josh’s death.”

Dinisoae left the men in the street where Molloy then died.

