Birthday Bash Celebrations End in Man’s Tragic Death

A MAN’S 30th Birthday bash celebrations go wrong and end in the death of the birthday boy.

Simon Houlder, aged 30, from Bubwith, East Yorkshire had been celebrating his birthday in the Norfolk Broads on a boat trip. After being thrown into the water as a prank, he tragically died after he was gashed by the propeller on the boat.

Simon wasn’t the first of the group of seven to be thrown into the water, as two others had been thrown in for a dip and had safely made it back onto the boat.

The inquest on Thursday heard how Simon had started to swimming towards the boat as it started to reverse. As Simon got closer to the boat he became aware that it was not going to stop and he was dragged under the water and into the propeller blades.

Simon’s friends entered the water to rescue him and he was later airlifted to hospital, but tragically he died. The death was ruled as death by misadventure.

