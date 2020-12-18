Super-Transporter Plane That Looks Like a Whale Spotted

THE super-transporter Beluga plane that looks like a whale, has been spotted in the skies over Nottingham and East Midlands Airport.

The rare sighting may well have surprised Nottingham residents as the giant Beluga AirbusXL has a ‘smile’ and eyes, and even a shape that makes it look like a whale. It is an amazing 207ft long and the plane also has a wingspan of 197ft. The plane was spotted in Nottingham’s skies on Wednesday and flew over Clifton and Attenborough Nature Reserve.

Richard Crossley, one of the lucky few to spot the plane said, “Spotted from Attenborough Nature Reserve circling East Midlands Airport a few times. Awesome aircraft but usually only seen in North Wales.”

The planes have only been in the air since January and have been conducting training exercises. The strange shape allows the ‘forehead’ above the cockpit to open, and carry cargo, while the unique plane uses Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines.

