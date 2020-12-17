Spanish PM in quarantine until Christmas Eve

Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez will quarantine until Christmas Eve after being in contact with French President Emmanuel Macron who has tested positive for Covid.

THE two leaders lunched together in Paris on Monday, December 14, just days before the French Government made the announcement.

Sánchez has suspended all of his activities scheduled for the next few days in compliance with health protocols, and will undergo a diagnostic test.

The PM has reportedly informed the King Of Spain Felipe VI that he will quarantine until December 24, to allow 10 days to lapse following his lunch with Macron.

