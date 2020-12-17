SEVILLE FERIA OFF

Sadly the Seville feria typically planned for April has had to be cancelled.

The fair has been going since 1847, and even in the civil war, it kept trade in livestock going to service demand.

This will be the second year in a row it has been cancelled which is unheard of and represents the seriousness of the pandemic.

The total loss to Seville infrastructure and Andalucia as a whole could be 800 million euros which are around 3 per cent of the GDP of the whole region.

The mayor of Seville Juan Espadas has known that a delicate decision lay ahead and it’s now been made.

September 2021 is the new April possibly, and this was the suggested month to postpone it to.

With a 30 per cent vaccinated rate and a below-average ‘seroprevalence’ rate of 8.9 per cent (the number of people who have had the virus and recovered ), it was decided to postpone.

Whilst this is the last thing any Andalucian resident or of course local Sevillians want, it would seem from the figures that present themselves, it was the safest choice to make.

