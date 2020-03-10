News Article: Amazon to Open New Logistic Centre by Summer in Seville, Spain, generating over 1000 jobs







Amazon to Open New Logistic Centre by Summer in Seville, Spain, generating over 1000 jobs

Amazon has just announced that this Summer they will open a new robotic logistics centre in Seville, equipped with state-of-the-art machinery. With this new centre situated in Dos Hermanas, Amazon will be creating more than 1,000 steady jobs over the course of 3 years.

“Amazon is expanding the size of its network of logistic centres in Spain to satisfy the growing demands of clients, amplify the range of products, and support an ever increasing number of small and medium sized business groups who use Amazon’s logistics service to store and deliver the products they stock on Amazon” the company has explained.

We are proud to expand our network of operations with this new logistics centre in Seville, fitted with the newest range of robotic technology” said Roy Perticucci, the vice president of Customer Fulfilment for Amazon in Europe.

“Since we began our commercial activities in Spain, in 2011, we have invested more than 2,900 million euros in infrastructure and installations, transport and delivery services, as well as in salaries and benefits for our employees. Additionally, we have committed ourselves to invest in renewable energy, as this is an essential part of challenging our own carbon footprint” he added.

Just in 2019, Amazon created 2,200 new jobs, increasing their workforce to 7,000 stable jobs in Spain.