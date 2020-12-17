Class A ‘Mitch’ gang Sentenced for County Lines Dealing

THE ‘Mitch’ gang have been sentenced after county lines dealing operations and class A drugs offences were carried out in in several counties.

The gang used vulnerable youths and exploited them to deal drugs and bring hardships to the people of Macclesfield in county line dealing operations. They were also responsible for moving class A drugs from Liverpool to Cheshire.

Zakaira Ahmed, Jamal Conteh, Cheryl Hamand and Oluwafemi Odumuyiwa had already plead guilty in relation to offences involving supplying class A drugs. During sentencing at Chester Crown Court, Justice, Michael Leeming said, “Conteh and Ahmed worked as a team and recruited and exploited others to assist.

“This was undertaken with complete disregard for the impact on society and the way in which drugs wreck people lives and lead to increased crime as users commit crimes to fund their addiction.

“The misery that creates has been caused or at the very least contributed to by every one of you.”

Conteh has been sentenced to 12 years, Ahmed to seven year and six months while Odumuyiwa received a 44-month sentence. Hamand was also sentenced to 31 months in prison.

