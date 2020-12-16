‘Christmas will NOT be cancelled!’ Says UK Government Minister.

The plan to ease Covid rules over Christmas in the UK is a “rash decision” that will “cost many lives”, two leading medical journals have said. The Health Service Journal and the British Medical Journal said people might see the lifting of restrictions “as permission to drop their guard”. Despite warnings from a number of professional bodies it could ‘cost many lives’, Christmas gatherings were again given the go-ahead last night with Government sources saying up to three households will still be able to get together under a five-day easing of coronavirus restrictions over the festive season.

The prime minister is expected to urge the public to self-isolate before mixing with other households, he is expected to ask people to think long and carefully about meeting with elderly or vulnerable relatives, a message echoed by Michael Gove.

But there will be ‘tough’ warnings about thinking twice before celebrating Christmas with elderly or vulnerable relatives, said Cabinet minister Michael Gove, who had held talks on the issue with leaders in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. Scotlands First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has already hinted that the five day period may be reduced down to just two. The row over cancelling Christmas has carried today, Dec. 16, with the government still adamant the easing of restrictions, will continue as planned.