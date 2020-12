FOR INFORMATION:

As you will be aware, the UK Government has funded three organisations in Spain to provide practical support for UK Nationals who are having difficulty applying for residency.

The coverage provided by the organisations has now been extended to cover the whole of Spain. The map shows which organisation is working in each region.

For further information and contact details visit: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/living-in-spain#visas-and-residency