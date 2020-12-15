UK forecast for airline seat blow for the Balearics

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
UK airline seat setback for the Balearics
CREDIT: Pixabay

UK airline seat allocation for winter and summer 2021 blow for the Balearics with forecasts revealing massive cuts.

REPRESENTATIVES of Spain’s tourist bureaus in the main overseas markets met at the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation’s annual meeting on Monday, December 14.

-- Advertisement --

During the meeting, deputy director of the London bureau, Carlos Ruiz, said that the UK forecast for the winter in the Balearics was 60 per cent fewer airline seats than last year with just over 100,000 seats scheduled.

In a second blow, he said the current projection for summer 2021 is around 3.1 million which is almost 30 per cent lower than 2019, but triple those in 2020.


Ruiz said health data will be crucial, explaining “if the health situation is favourable”, all efforts will likely be made to get tourists to Spain.

He said airlines are currently delaying flights to Mallorca until the start of spring, but if the UK government includes the Balearics on its safe travel list, there would be an immediate response.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK airline seat setback for the Balearics”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleExtra support for rough sleepers with drug and alcohol dependency
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here