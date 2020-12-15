Neglected Children Died in House Fire Could Barley Talk

FOUR neglected children that died in a house fire could barely talk due to the level of neglect that they had experienced.

The children all under nine died in a house fire that started while their parents slept in Stafford last February. At the time of the fire the parents gave differing accounts of how the blaze had begun, and this contradicted the evidence found by fire investigators.

Chris Moulton, claimed that the fire was started by a boiler fire on the landing, while an investigation found that the fire started in the bedroom, where Moulton and Natalie Unitt slept. The pair had been warned about smoking in the house previously.

A case review of the fire, has led to the full extent of the neglect of the children being recognised. The home had been called silent, even with five children present and at a Doctor’s appointment one child is said to have only been able to point at objects and grunt.

The Staffordshire County Council looked into the family in 2017, but the neglect found was said to be “low level”.

