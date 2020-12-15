Lifeguard Sentenced for Hidden Camera Crimes

A RICHMOND lifeguard has been sentenced after his hidden camera was discovered in the changing rooms of the Park Lido.

Jedrzej Malis, aged 39, was caught out after trying to film a young girl getting changed at the Park Lido in Richmond in January.

Despite initial claims of innocence, a series of hidden camera crimes came to light. Malis, had kept a discreet camera hidden inside a bottle, and placed it in his bag. The bag could then easily be moved around and obtain footage of people and children changing without anyone suspecting they were being filmed.

Malis attended the Kingston crown court and was sentenced to four-months in prison, suspended for two years. Elaine Coello, Judge, said “This was a gross violation of privacy”,

“It was also a gross abuse of trust because you were working in a capacity where children and adults expected to place their trust and confidence in you as a lifeguard, and certainly didn’t expect you to engage in behaviour of this perverted nature.”

Malis has also been placed on the sex offender register.

